Herefords Australia National Show and Sale a first for 12-year-old Charlie Tarlinton

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
May 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Charlie Tarlinton, 12, with his bull Tarlee Spark S004. It was Charlie's first time presenting at the annual show and sale.
Age has proved no barrier for 12-year-old Charlie Tarlinton, Cloverlee Poll Herefords, Bannister, who proudly showed his bull Tarlee Spark S004 at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale at Wodonga for the first time.

