Age has proved no barrier for 12-year-old Charlie Tarlinton, Cloverlee Poll Herefords, Bannister, who proudly showed his bull Tarlee Spark S004 at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale at Wodonga for the first time.
Charlie's mum, Belinda, said although the bull was passed in at auction, the show was a huge learning experience.
Ms Tarlinton said her son was extremely passionate about Herefords and had a wide range of cattle catalogues which he read before going to sleep each night.
Charlie said his interest in cattle started when he was younger through his grandparents, Ken and Liz Ikin, who own Cloverlee.
He said his favourite parts were showing, feeding them up and breaking them in.
When he assessed bulls he said it was important to look at muscle, their feet and overall structure.
Taking a bull to Wodonga was "pretty cool," he said.
When he grew up he hoped to have a big stud and go to lots of shows.
READ MORE:
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.