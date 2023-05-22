The Land
Home/News

Quality grazing, breeding country off to auction

May 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Umbango South comprises of 977 hectares of quality grazing and breeding country. Picture - supplied
Umbango South comprises of 977 hectares of quality grazing and breeding country. Picture - supplied

EASTERN Riverina property Umbango South comprises of 977 hectares (2415 acres) of quality grazing and breeding country located 17km south east of Tarcutta and 17km north of Humula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.