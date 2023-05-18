At the grand old age of 95, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) continues to provide a wide range of health care services to rural communities across Australia.
From bases at Broken Hill and Dubbo the RFDS provides more than 85,000 cases of care in and around NSW every year, as well as performing non-emergency patient transfers, interhospital transfers and contracted aeromedical service delivery.
As the world's oldest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisation, RFDS (South Eastern Section) CEO Greg Sam said they're proud to be serving more people and communities than ever before.
"The Reverend John Flynn had a vision to provide a 'mantle of safety' for the people of the outback and almost 100 years on, his vision continues to be realised," Mr Sam said.
"It doesn't matter if you are living, working or just travelling through outback Australia, if you find yourself in a health emergency, we will be there for you."
"While we began as an emergency retrieval service, today it is about much more. Within the South Eastern Section we offer GP clinics, extensive mental health and alcohol and other drug services, dental services and reproductive health services."
The RFDS was founded by presbyterian reverend John Flynn on May 15, 1928 as the AIM Aerial Medical Service.
Reverend Flynn saw a great need for a medical transport service in rural areas when, as a missionary, he helped establish several bush hospitals.
The RFDS answered its first call just two days after it was founded, on May 17. From its base in Cloncurry a leased de Havilland DH.50 plane flew 137 kilometres to Julia Creek in central Queensland.
Within its first year of operations, the service flew more than 30,000 kilometres in 50 flights. It became the world's first flying ambulance service.
Mr Sam said much has changed in the last 95 years, including the cost of delivery, growing complexity of healthcare needs in our rural and regional areas, and RFDS's ability to effect real change.
"What hasn't changed is our dedication to providing high quality healthcare to people who would otherwise have very limited access due to their isolation. We've been doing it for 95 years and we look forward to being of service for many more years to come," Mr Sam said.
Dr Randall Greenberg, Chief Medical Officer for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (South Eastern Section) said he is proud to work for such an iconic organisation.
"The important thing for us is that we don't just rest on our laurels. And what we are doing is making sure that we're offering high-quality, contemporary healthcare in all areas," he said.
