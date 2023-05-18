The Land
Independent biosecurity commission to be created for NSW

By Rebecca Nadge
May 19 2023 - 7:15am
Agriculture minister Tara Moriarty (left) toured the Orange Agricultural Institute to make the biosecurity announcement.
The state agriculture minister Tara Moriarty has formally announced plans to establish an independent biosecurity commission and commissioner, although most details are yet to be finalised.

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

