Livestock country with cultivation potential sold at auction

WIRRILAH is a 2779 hectare (6868 acre) property located 98km north of Condobolin has sold at auction for $2.175 million.
Bought by the McGrath family from Oberon, the sale of the livestock property with considerable cultivation potential concludes about 90 years of ownership by the Counchman family.
The sale price is equal to about $783/ha ($317/acre).
Five parties registered to bid at the Ray White Rural auction in Condobolin on Thursday afternoon.
Well suited to cattle, sheep and goats, the gently undulating country with red/brown loam soils to some gravel/sandy rises.
The property was chained and raked more than 20 years ago and identifies as open grazing country with potential for cultivation.
About 400ha has been cultivated in the past with scope for further development.
There are six main paddocks and four holding paddocks. The boundary fencing is described as being in good condition.
Willarah had been running up to 3000 Dorper sheep for the past few years. Cattle were also previously run on the property and there is an opportunity for goat harvesting.
Pastures include windmill grass, corkscrew, copper burr, medics and clovers.
There are seven large dams plus four troughs supplied by a main dam. The average annual rainfall is 456mm (18 inches).
Structural improvements include a six stand shearing shed, sheep yards, shearers quarters, a garage/workshop, a hay shed, blacksmith's shed, and timber cattle yards.
The five bedroom weatherboard homestead is complemented by a tennis court.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, Ray White Rural, Condobolin.
