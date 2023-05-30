The National Shorthorn sale has been a prime bull buying destination for the Williamson family for many years.
Trading as RS & BJ Williamson, Bob and Belinda Williamson attend the sale with their son, Chad, to source Shorthorn genetics suitable for use in their purebred Shorthorn, Shorthorn x Hereford, and Shorthorn x Angus breeding programs.
The Williamson's home base is in Neeworra, west of Guyra, where they've resided for close to 30 years on undulating northern tableland country, which features improved, highly fertile, pastures.
Chad Williamson said while good rain came in autumn, like most in the region, they could do with more.
"We had a smaller shower recently, but it has been hit or miss. Despite this, the cattle are looking good though," he said.
The family began utilising Shorthorn genetics close to 15 years ago, and have found the breed to be ideal for their crossbreeding activities.
They conduct a fixed mating program in spring, in which heifers have a six-week joining period.
"While we're currently building numbers, we're still strict on quality. There are no second chances for empties. Operating in this manner has allowed us to achieve a high PTIC rate this season."
Mr Williamson said the Shorthorn fits the bill for the markets they target and he finds that they can get weight on the crossbred progeny quicker with Shorthorn bulls.
"We sell our Shorthorn and Shorthorn-cross weaner steers 10 to 15 months-old and 330kg to JBS Caroona for the Thousand Guineas program. We send our cull heifers to wherever the money is best domestically at 280kg carcase weight.
"While the cattle market is trending downwards, feeder street prices have remained reasonably solid. There is good money being paid for quality Shorthorn steers."
The Williamson's will be attending the National sale again this year, where they'll be looking for mid-maturity bulls with "plenty of carcase and weight" to help them turn off calves at 10 to 15-months-old.
"We bought two bulls at the National in 2022, that are both performing well for us.
"We attend the National as you get to select the best bulls from the best Shorthorn studs in one location. There is a bull for everyone."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.