Fueled by a passion to help young rural Australians unlock their creativity and resilience, Michelle Leonard has devoted much of her life to giving her students a rich and meaningful understanding of our culture.
The popular founder of regional choir, Moorambilla Voices, has been recognised for her achievements, being "crowned" the winner of the NSW/ACT AgriFutures rural women's award for her unique program.
Moorambilla Voices gives rural kids and young adults a unique opportunity to sing, dance, record, tour and perform with professional artists.
For taking out the top honour, Ms Leonard will receive a $15,000 grant from Westpac to spend on leadership and development opportunities to further support her work in regional communities.
Ms Leonard said she's thrilled to receive such a prestigious award.
"It's an incredible honour to be awarded the AgriFutures rural women's award. This recognition goes beyond a personal achievement, and is testament to the unwavering dedication of all those committed to empowering rural and regional communities," Ms Leonard said.
"I'm profoundly grateful for the opportunities this award provides to further amplify the positive impact of Moorambilla Voices which has, and always will be, built on the pillars of access, equity, excellence, inclusion and respect. We all lift on a rising tide."
Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison, said Ms Leonard is an incredibly worthy winner.
"She is driving change in how our children learn to tap into their creativity, resilience and sense of joy while gaining a deeper understanding of Australian and Aboriginal culture," Ms Harrison said.
Minister for Agriculture, Regional and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the awards showcase how rural women are driving innovation.
"The leadership shown by women living and working in rural and regional NSW is inspiring. Women have always been agents of change and it is fantastic to see the new generation shining through," Ms Moriarty said.
"The benefits the finalists are delivering to their communities is immeasurable. Through passion and commitment, this year's finalists are demonstrating positive leadership and are empowering other women along the way. I thank them for the impact they are having on regional and rural NSW."
As the winner of the state finals, Ms Leonard will represent NSW and the ACT at national AgriFuture rural women's award ceremony in September.
NSW/ACT finalists Dimity Brassil and Rochelle Olsen will both receive $2,000 in sponsorship from the Country Women's Association and NSW Farmers to support the development of their businesses.
Ms Brassil, from Albury, runs "A Lasting Tale"; a professional, personal life story interview service for people with a lifetime of stories to share. While Ms Olsen, from Dubbo is the founder of the "Baby Loss Mentor" - mentoring mothers who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.
