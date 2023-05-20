But the timing of their foray into pastoralism could hardly have been worse. Following the discovery of gold in NSW in 1851, their workers decamped for the diggings, and they decided to sell. The year before, Tindal had written prophetically to his father: 'Mannings' station has been sold some time since, but from what I hear, it will be in the market again before long. If it does, I will take care to look at it'.