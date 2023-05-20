The Land
Home/News

Ramornie's colourful history in Clarence Valley

By Peter Austin
May 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured in around 1900, the Ramornie export meatworks on the Orara River was in its heyday the biggest meat processing plant in NSW, and probably Australia. (State Library of NSW photograph)
Pictured in around 1900, the Ramornie export meatworks on the Orara River was in its heyday the biggest meat processing plant in NSW, and probably Australia. (State Library of NSW photograph)

For more than a century, the Ramornie Handicap has been a feature race of the Clarence River Jockey Club's July racing carnival at Grafton, currently carrying a total purse of $200,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.