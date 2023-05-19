One town's survival hinges on the unwavering support of everyday Australians in the wake of the devastating floods of 2022.
One tireless supporter is Jean Thompson, whose selfless efforts to help the residents of Eugowra in NSW's central west, is a beacon of hope in the community.
The deluge destroyed the little town in central west NSW on November 14, 2022.
The flash flood came with little warning, leaving many residents homeless. Their houses and all their possessions washed away.
"I went to Nepal after the 2015 earthquake, so I've seen this kind of devastation first hand," Mrs Thompson, who is community service director of Corrimal Rotary Club said.
"I just know how hard it is to recover from these situations."
Six months after the flood, the rebuild has only just begun, with many residents still living in caravans and temporary homes.
So with winter approaching and with many of the buildings still without power, Mrs Thompson and Corrimal Rotary Club are donating more than 100 quilts along with other valuables like children's books, winter clothes and warm blankets.
"The recovery is slow," Mrs Thompson said.
"They have to demolish what needs to be demolished, let the timber dry out and then when that happens, they have to start building again which can take some time.
"So anything we can do to help out, we will do."
Eugowra Country Women's Association's Francis Anderson was in Sydney during the flood but on her return she witnessed an "horrific" scene.
"I just couldn't believe the destruction that took place," she said.
"Houses moved, water and mud was everywhere, everyone's possessions lined the gutters. It was just horrible."
The main street is still a ghost town with only a couple of businesses open and they were robbed last month.
But in spite of all this, she keeps a cheerful demeanor, saying the donations and support the town had received was "invaluable".
"It's a huge inspiration for the town," she said.
"We all really appreciate everything that's been done for us.
"Yes, people need the clothes and quilts for warmth but more than that, it's a boost for our morale, which is very needed right now."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
