Farmers are invited to apply for an Australian first: a series of free online science and communication workshops that would usually cost hundreds of dollars.
Farmers will hear from experts at the Australian National University on topics such as climate change science, carbon farming, adaptation options, agri-politics, and communicating climate change.
Coordinator Ellen Litchfield said Farmers for Climate Action (FCA) created the course after being overwhelmed by interest for the FCA Climate Smart Scholarship last year, when 330 farmers registered for only 20 positions.
FCA is expecting similar demand for this latest course so farmers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
"We know farmers are keen to learn more about climate adaptation and carbon farming. Surveys of 600 FCA members and other farmers last year found that just 10 per cent of farmers are growing and selling carbon and 70pc say they don't understand the carbon market.
Australian National University, in collaboration with FCA, has for the first time developed a condensed version of their Climate Essentials course just for Australian Farmers.
This online workshop, taking place on May 31 from 11am to 4pm AEST, is designed specifically for farmers who want to increase their resilience to climate change and understand agri-politics. World-leading scientists will answer questions on topics in an interactive format.
The experts include ANU's Professor Mark Howden, Caitlyn Baljak from Below Zero, and Dr Bec Colvin.
Places in this free course are limited so farmers are invited to apply now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.