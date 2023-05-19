The Land
Home/News

Tattykeel Australian Whites dominate at NSW state sheep show

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were small classes but no drop in quality in the Australian Whites section at the NSW State Sheep Show at Dubbo today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.