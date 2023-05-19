There were small classes but no drop in quality in the Australian Whites section at the NSW State Sheep Show at Dubbo today.
Tattykeel Australian Whites, Black Springs, dominated the winnings, with the stud crowned most successful exhibitor along with champion and reserve rams and ewes.
The classes were judged by Jo Balcombe, Cranbrook Poll Dorsets, Canowindra.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said he was extremely happy with the stud's lineup.
"We brought not every elite ram we knew we had, but a fair few of them," he said.
"A lot of them have just been conducting extensive embryo transfer programs so they've been left at home because of that.
"The stock we have brought we're incredibly proud of, they're great examples of the breed, and where the breed's at and where it's headed."
Mr Gilmore said the champion ram had also won champion Australian White ram at Sydney Royal, while the reserve champion ram was an exciting young ram that Tattykeel planned to keep.
He said the champion ewe had already been flushed once prior to being shown at Sydney Royal and had delivered at least eight embryos.
"She's only just 13-14 months old and still with lambs too - that's a pretty fair effort to have the potential of a lifetime of lambs already frozen before you cut your teeth," he said.
The stud's only competitor was Alanna Armstrong, Deep Creek Australian Whites, Oberon.
Mr Gilmore said showing was still important as a way of comparing breed type and to ensure producers did not get complacent.
It was also an important marketing tool and although there were few studs showing, plenty of people had come to watch, he said.
"The breed is growing rapidly... I put that down to a change in thought process about running sheep," he said.
"People don't want the labour content of shearing and crutching on their wool operation.
"We're getting people coming out of cropping, out of cattle.
"It's not just a change for wool fellas, it's a really viable thing with a really low input."
Ms Balcombe said the quality presented by both Tattykeel and Deep Creek was great for both ewes and rams.
"Both breeders, it's a credit to them. They're presented me with some really good sheep here today," she said.
Ram born April/May 2022 1st: Tattykeel 80 2nd: Tattykeel 82 3rd: AW & WA Armstrong 7
Ram born June/July 2022 1st: Tattykeel 81 2nd: Tattykeel 83
Ram born Aug/Sept 2022 1st: Tattykeel 84
Pair rams born April-July 2022 1st: Tattykeel 87
Pair rams after August 1 2022 1st: Tattykeel 88
Champion ram: Tattykeel 80
Reserve champion ram: Tattykeel 88
Ewe born 2021 1st: AW & WA Armstrong 8
Ewe born April/May 2022 1st: Tattykeel 89 2nd: AW & WA Armstrong 9
Ewe lamb born Aug/Sept 2022 1st: Tattykeel 92 2nd: AW & WA Armstrong 10 3rd: Tattykeel 93
Ewe lamb born Oct/Nov 2022 1st: AW & WA Armstrong 11
Pair ewes born April-July 2022 1st: Tattykeel 94
Champion ewe: Tattykeel 89
Reserve champion ewe: Tattykeel 94
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
