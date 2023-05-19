The range of terminally-focused Charolais and composite sires offered at the Millner family's Rosedale bull sale attracted strong commercial buyer interest, while one stud dominated the heifer lots.
This included bidders from Swan Hill, Vic, in the south and into Queensland, who collectively pushed the Charolais bulls to a $23,000 top to and $10,718 average for 39 sold at auction from 50 offered, two yearling Charolais bulls from three offerd to $18,000 to average $12,000, 12 black composite bulls to $8000 to average $6333, all 11 Charolais/Shorthorn bulls to $16,000 to average $10,634 and all five Charolais heifers offered to $8000, twice, to average $7000.
The top-priced bull, Rosedale Snoop Dog (P), was a Rosedale Maverick son, 21 months old, and weighed 750 kilograms with seven and five millimetres of rump and rib fat, a 123 square centimetre eye muscle area combined with a scan of 5.4 per cent intramuscular fat and a 41 centimetre scrotal circumference.
The visually thick carcased bull also had an EMA estimated breeding value of +1.6, and was the top bull in a draft of six Charolais bulls that averaged $16,167 purchased by volume buyer, Spinifex Pastoral, Swan Hill.
Spinifex Pastoral also bought a line of six black composite bulls to a top of $8000, twice, to average $6667, one Charolais/Shorthorn bull for $10,000 and on Charolais/Angus for $6000.
Among Spinifex's draft was also the $22,000 red factor Charolais, Rosedale Stallone (P), another Maverick son, also 21 months and weighing 864kg with a 129sq cm EMA, 5.7pc IMF and 42cm scrotal circumference, as well as being a bull in which Rosedale had retained the right to collect semen. This bull also had an EMA breeding value of +1.6.
Another standout in the Spinifex draft was the $20,000 Rosdeale Senator, 21 months and by Rosedale Premier, weighing 758kg with a 124sq cm EMA, 5.9pc IMF and a +1.7 EMA EBV.
Rosedale Statesman (P), by Maverick, made $20,000 to an online bidder from Pooncarie. This bull, also 21 months, weighed 820kg with a 130sq cm EMA, again, a +1.6 EMA EBV, and scanned 4.9pc IMF and had a 40cm scrotal circumference.
The top of the yearling Charolais bulls was the $18,000 Rosedale Turbo (P), by Maverick, and was the single purchase by L.A. and H.M. Trustum, Bentley.
Rosedale retained a 25pc semen share in this bull, which at 13 months weighed 548kg with 96sq cm EMA, 5.1pc IF and 34cm scrotal circumference.
Guy Lord, Branga Plains, Walcha, was among the Charolais/Shorthorn bull buyers, taking four to a top of $12,000, to average $10,000.
Mr Lord said he used these bulls on black baldy cows as a terminal cross to produce high early weight gain while maintining good eating quality for the butcher and supermarket trade, all grass finished.
G3 partnership, Forbes, bought three Charolais bulls, including one yearling, for $6000 apiece, which Troy Gibson, of G3 Partnership, said was to join Charolais-cross cows to breed stock to grain finish for Breakout River Meats, Cowra.
He said he sought a "smaller, plump, solid carcase" that would finish in about 10 15 months.
Also read:
Wayne and Leslie Davis, Barambah-Dale Charolais, Dalby, Moonie and Westmar in southern Queensland, also bought a new bull, paying $18,000 for Rosedale Saucey (P).
The 22-month-old son of Maverick weighed 792kg and scanned a 120sq cm EMA, 6.3pc IMF and 40cm scrotal circumference.
Four of the five heifers, all of which were yearlings, offered were sold to the Inder family, Rockwell Charolais, Merriwa.
they topped at $8000, twice, for Rosedale Beatrix T10 (P) and Rosedale Amy T13 (P), both by Maverick.
The fifth heifer, Rosedale Beatrix T14, also by Maverick, made $4000 to R.D. and M.N. Guye, Birregurra.
Vendor James Millner said the result was "a bit like the current cattle market, with people chasing the top bulls and also getting some good bulls at value".
"It was good to see soem repeat clients - the heifers were good, I'm very happy with that," he said, "and the Charolais/Shorthorn bulls did well, too."
The sale was settled by Elders, and run in conjunction with Bower and Livermore, Bathurst, with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Nick Fogarty, Elders Bathurst, taking the bids.
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Editor at The Land
Editor at The Land
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.