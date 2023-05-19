Judging got underway today for the White Suffolk breed at the NSW Sheep Show and first time judge Brad Honeysett had his work cut out for him with quality exhibits in all classes.
After much deliberation, the Gulgong-based judge gave the nod for supreme exhibit to the Rocdell White Suffolks ram, exhibit 355.
The woolly ram born after April 1, 2022, and with no more than two teeth won top spot over Farrer Agricultural High School's shorn ewe born between June 1 and July 31, 2022, and showing milk teeth only.
Cameron Picker, Rocdell White Suffolks, Bigga, was pleased to win supreme exhibit.
"We are very happy. We had a similar result last year and to back up again is very rewarding," he said.
"We are especially pleased with this years ram.
"He is a very stylish ram and still has a lot of growth and width about him which he has shown from a very early age.
"Once lambs were weaned, we had and eye on a couple of rams but we always had his number in the backs of our mind."
What makes the win all the more pleasing for the Rocdell stud is the winning ram is out of their bloodlines.
"He is out of our ram, Rocdell Jackpot, a sire who did very well on last year's show circuit.
"He was a really good scanning ram down at Bendigo last year.
"The dam is a Rocdell ewe that was a show ewe during the Covid years, so didn't really go anywhere."
ALSO READ:
Mr Picker said they are looking forward to the Interbreed Championships at the show.
"We are hopeful of a strong showing in the interbreeds," he said.
"It is the same group that we took to Sydney which came second.
"Hopefully the ram will stand up nicely and do well."
Mr Honeysett said the ram was very smooth from his head, through his neck and down through the shoulders.
"He has great barrel and plenty of depth and length," he said.
"He stands very well and he is just very upright.
"It was just too hard to pass over such an exceptional animal."
Mr Honeysett said overall he was pleased with the quality of exhibits.
"The quality was exceptional, especially over the ewes," he said.
"They were all very structurally correct and a terrific lineup of ewes.
"It was a great representation of the White Suffolk breed."
Nyrang Creek stud Kinellar White Suffolks won the Keith McIntosh Memorial Shield for sires progeny while Rocdell topped the day off by winning most successful exhibitor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.