The Land
Rocdell White Suffolks take out supreme exhibit at NSW Sheep Show

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated May 19 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
Rocdell White Suffolks' Brett and Cameron Picker, with judge Brad Honeysett (middle) and the NSW Sheep Show White Suffolk supreme exhibit winning ram. Picture by Denis Howard
Judging got underway today for the White Suffolk breed at the NSW Sheep Show and first time judge Brad Honeysett had his work cut out for him with quality exhibits in all classes.

