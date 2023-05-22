The Land
Dubbo show junior cattle judges and paraders went head to head in the ring during a tough day of competition.

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Competition was fierce in the cattle ring as 130 junior judges and paraders went head to head at the 150th annual Dubbo show.

