Competition was fierce in the cattle ring as 130 junior judges and paraders went head to head at the 150th annual Dubbo show.
Beef cattle chief steward Kelly Lovell said the turn out of young people couldn't have been better.
"There is over 200 head of cattle in the shed...it is a tight squeeze, but everyone enjoys it," she said.
"I'm very passionate about cattle but I'm involved in youth shows for the kids.
"Young people are the next agricultural leaders and without them the world won't survive."
Judge Ned Williams said the amount of support the juniors have in the community, from the schools to the beef producers who lend their cattle is fantastic to see.
"The preparation the kids have put in is obvious...everyone that came through the ring was really well dressed so it shows a good encouragement from home," he said.
"It is positive to see Dubbo have a good junior following and strong cattle section in its 150th year.
"[Cattle judging] is terribly underrated because the skills are so transferable to other industry, whether it be public speaking, confidence in an environment that you're not familiar with or even handling an animal that you don't know.
"The foundational skills that the kids build in the ring are often the building blocks that launch success so it is absolutely critical for the younger generation to get involved and support the local show."
After stepping in the ring to "give it a go", Macquarie Anglican Grammar School year eight student Max Taylor was awarded grand champion junior judge
"I enjoy junior judging as it improves your public speaking and boosts your confidence," he said.
"I like looking at the cows and being able to have my own opinion.
"In the future I would like to be involved in either the cattle industry or agronomy."
FULL RESULTS:
JUNIOR JUDGING:
Pee Wee 5 years and under
9 years and under 12 years
Sub-Intermediate - 12 years & under 16 years
Intermediate - 16 years & under 18 years
Senior - 18 years & under 25 years
Grand Champion Junior Judge - Max Taylor
PARADERS:
Pee Wee 5 years and under
9 years and under 12 years
Sub-Intermediate - 12 years & under 16 years
Intermediate - 16 years & under 18 years
Senior - 18 years & under 25 years
Grand Champion Junior Parading - Ally Bogie
