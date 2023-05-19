The Land
'It's 2023': NSW Nationals leader out to modernise party

By Phoebe Loomes
May 20 2023 - 9:00am
The NSW Nationals need to update their messaging, new leader Dugald Saunders says. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
The NSW Nationals need to move with the times and update their messaging after finding themselves behind the eight ball as technology advanced around them, the party's new leader says.

