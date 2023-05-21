An 18 year old volunteer firefighter is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into and stealing equipment from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations across the Tamworth area.
Officers from Oxley Police District began an investigation, following reports RFS stations in Tamworth, Duri and Loomberah had been broken into last year.
Following extensive inquiries, investigators executed a search warrant on a Tamworth residence, where they seized several pieces of firefighting equipment.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old man during a traffic stop in Tamworth and, during a search of the vehicle, police seized housebreaking implements and a siren.
The man was charged with multiple offences including; break and enter house and steal, larceny, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess housebreaking implements, and goods in custody suspected of being stolen in/on premises.
Police will allege in court that the Tamworth man broke in to the station and stole equipment.
The 18 year old was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court on June 5.
