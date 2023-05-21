The Land
18 year old volunteer firefighter accused of multiple RFS break-ins

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 22 2023 - 9:00am
Police charged an 18 year old Tamworth volunteer firefighter with multiple break-in and theft offences. Photo: File
An 18 year old volunteer firefighter is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into and stealing equipment from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations across the Tamworth area.

