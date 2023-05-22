A 45 year old man has been charged after a serious collision in the state's south at the weekend.
According to police, emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and a utility along the Riverina Highway, Thurgoona, around 6pm, May 20.
The four occupants of the sedan were freed from the vehicle by the Volunteer Rescue Association. The driver of the sedan - a 44-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Albury Base hospital in a stable condition.
A 19 year old woman was also taken to Albury Base hospital with minor injuries, while a 20-year-old woman was airlifted to the Alfred hospital, Melbourne, in a critical condition.
A third passenger - 16-year-old girl - was taken to Albury Base hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the utility - a 45-year-old man - was taken to Albury Base hospital with minor injuries. Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene which was later examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, the 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with eight offences including:
The man has been granted conditional bail to appear at Albury local court on June 14. The man's drivers' licence has been suspended.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
