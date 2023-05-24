Will producers hold onto their lambs, or will they sell?
In some areas this has been addressed while others are taking a punt on the weather and hoping for rain to set up a good spring.
At Wagga Wagga last Thursday Isaac Hill, Wagga Regional Livestock, said the lamb sale was similar to the previous week.
"There are equal amounts of better quality as what there is plainer quality," he said.
"We're not seeing a high number of grainfed lambs at the moment - we're seeing a larger number of well fattened grassfed lambs as well as a large number of stores predominately coming in from the east."
Mr Hill said there had been a full contingent of buyers with the best end of the fat lambs sold to good competition while for plainer quality lambs, or those under wool, competition was very subdued.
"They're probably buying at a reduced number that they would typically buy at this stage of the year," he said.
Mr Hill said the season would determine what happens to supply and demand heading into winter.
"At the moment the feed is not growing - everything's pretty cold," he said.
"Rain will help with confidence to give us the clover growth and shape us up for any sort of spring but at the moment the areas that are drier are getting greater so therefore there is a bit of apprehension about whether the lambs should be held or whether they should be sold."
Meanwhile in Tamworth on Monday, Purtle and Plevey agent, Patrick Purtle, said heavy lambs held up well mostly selling for $190 to $210 and topping at $235, trade weight lambs sold for $150 to $170 while plainer lambs made $80 to $100.
Mr Purtle said the seasonal conditions are affecting the market, particularly for plainer condition lambs, with lighter stock struggling with lack of demand.
"There's not a lot of feed about so people are very reluctant to take any further stock on at the moment hence the light lambs have met fairly weak competition," he said.
"That's a trend we're seeing across sheep markets everywhere at the minute - better condition stock are holding their own around firm values while plainer condition stock are struggling."
Heading into winter Mr Purtle said he expected this trend to continue however that could shift if there was a general change across the eastern seaboard.
He said so far producers in the area had largely decided what to do with their lambs.
"There's some people that will feed them a hard ration to get them finished and that looks like a pretty viable option at the moment but given the drought we had two or three years ago a lot of people when they see diminished feed in the paddocks are choosing to offload rather than going through the whole process of feeding."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
