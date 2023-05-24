IN the hills near Bookham brumbies run.
Born in the wilds of Kosciuszko they find a temporary home at Rivergums Brumby Horses, ready to be trained and rehomed.
Geoff Court has found a passion for the wild horses but when the first mare arrived on his property in 2010 he did not know much about them at all.
"As I started to understand more about them I wanted to do something constructive with them so they weren't just going to abattoirs," he said.
While Brumbies were new to Geoff, he had grown up with their domesticated counterparts.
"I used to go to riding schools around Wollongong with my mates on a Saturday morning or I'd go on school holidays to my grandparents farm (between Crookwell and Goulburn) and ride the horses there so I had the interest in horses," he said.
Buying the property at Bookham in the 90s Geoff said he tinkered around with his neighbours' horses but didn't get any of his own until 2008 and spent a stint in the Kimberleys saddle starting horses for a station's riding school.
"I really put the time then into learning properly how to train them," he said.
"I knew how to ride and I knew the basics but what I started to discover was that I wasn't good at it - I knew what to do to get me by but I wanted to get better at it.
"I became quite interested in the modern horsemanship, the natural horsemanship, and that's where I really started studying in depth."
It was through watching DVD sets from well-known horse trainer Clinton Anderson that Geoff really found his spark for training them.
"I thought wow this is making sense and I'd go out there and try it," he said.
"With Jemima (his first Brumby) I wanted to start her under saddle so I went and bought his saddle starting videos. It was so well explained and so effective in the way it worked I got really good results."
Geoff had friends involved in Brumbies and Jemima from a training organisation in Victoria, quickly became four the following year, five in 2012 and another four in 2013, coming to Bookham through the National Park's trapping program.
"They started trapping in the winter of 2011 and I thought I wouldn't mind having a go with them so that's why I applied to get horses," he said.
"All of a sudden it became second nature so I started studying some more fundamentals, intermediate and advanced horsemanship."
When the horses first arrive Geoff said he puts them in the yard and lets them wander around for a few days, to get used to humans coming up close to them.
"From there I start a little bit of work in the round yard," he said.
"A little bit of sending them - but only a little bit, then letting them stop and look at me.
"Show them okay I can ask you to do things, but when you do it I'm going to leave you alone. It starts to get their brain thinking as opposed to being frightened."
In training them Geoff said he is focused on getting them quiet - desensitising them from the beginning, so they would be ready for a new home, as well as bitless training.
"They're very trainable," he said.
"They're just the same as every other horse - they just haven't had that handling from foals."
For Geoff, it is the more frightened horses that have proved an enjoyable challenge.
"You've got a lot to learn off them," he said.
"I treat them no different to any other horse. Sometimes the more frightened they are the easier they are to train - they're not just standing there half asleep all the time.
"It's a rewarding thing if you can get the horse to trust you."
Brumbies he has trained have gone on to various places including as kids riding animals, companion animals and to a riding school in Victoria.
With the wet weather over the last couple of years affecting access to yards, Geoff has taken a break from training and has been focused on the promotion of the wild horses.
"I started trying to promote their training ability and promote them to try and create homes for them," he said.
Geoff takes his horses to various shows and Murrumbateman field days which has proved popular.
He currently has eight Brumbies, six he has kept over the years, and two unhandled stallions.
"A lot of people don't have the skills to work with stallions and that's where I put my hand up and said I would take this couple - at least they're not going to the abattoirs because no one else can do anything with them," he said.
One of the horses he kept was Andre, who Geoff's partner Verity Alexandra trained.
"Before they trapped Andre he was quite friendly with the rangers up there and when they used to put the hay and the molasses in the trap yards he would see the utes coming and come running down and was eating out of the back of the ute," he said.
"Verity and Andre started bonding and she started training him. She had never ridden a horse before so she taught herself as she trained him."
After training and rehoming the two stallions Geoff is hoping to maybe get more in the next year.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
