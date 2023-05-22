The Land
Home/News

Goulburn District Court sets date for Mark Anthony Chalker's sentence appeal

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Anthony Chalker is appealing the 'severity' of his sentence in Goulburn District Court. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Mark Anthony Chalker is appealing the 'severity' of his sentence in Goulburn District Court. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A former Taralga man will appeal the 'severity' of his sentence on rural fraud charges next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.