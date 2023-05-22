A former Taralga man will appeal the 'severity' of his sentence on rural fraud charges next month.
Mark Anthony Chalker, 56, now of Goulburn, was sentenced to three years' prison with a non-parole period of 12 months in Goulburn Local Court on April 19, 2023. He was also ordered to pay $100,000 compensation to his former employer.
On that date he was convicted of five charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
The court heard Chalker, a farm manager, had sold almost 70 cattle and 1270 head of sheep in five transactions from 2015 to 2018 and diverted $370,000 in proceeds that should have gone to his employer, into his own or "associates' bank accounts."
The sales related to stock at Bigga and Forbes properties, which Chalker managed for the overseas based owner.
He was charged in February, 2022 following an extensive police investigation.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie refused Chalker's subsequent bail application, also heard at Goulburn Local Court on April 19.
However the NSW Supreme Court granted him conditional bail on May 3.
Chalker was in Goulburn District Court on Monday, May 22 when his severity appeal was mentioned.
Acting for solicitor Brendan Moylan, agent Tracey Annan sought an adjournment. She also tendered what she said was a lengthy bundle of documents.
In addition, she sought an amendment to Chalker's bail conditions, allowing him to go to the ACT but not any other state, for work purposes.
Crown prosecutor, Maddie Hayes, did not oppose this. Judge Julia Baly agreed to the change and set a June 13 date for Chalker's severity appeal.
