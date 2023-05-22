The Land
'Positive progress' for nation builders at Snowy 2.0

By Marion Rae
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:49am, first published 6:48am
The cost blowout from construction woes at Snowy 2.0 is yet to be tallied, the government is told. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Tunnel-boring machines deep underground at Snowy Hydro 2.0 are making "positive progress" after reports a sinkhole appeared in front of one called Florence and stopped excavation.

