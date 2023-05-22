The National Farmers' Federation president, Fiona Simson, has been elected overnight as a director of the World Farmers' Organisation (WFO).
At the 2023 World Farmers' Organisation General Assembly, held in Sun City, South Africa, Ms Simson was elected to represent the Oceania Constituency of the WFO. The Oceania Constituency represents farmers in Australia and New Zealand.
The World Farmers' Organisation is the global voice for farmers across the world. It represents farmers in international forums through the 'Farmer Constituency' a collaboration of farmers organisations from diverse countries.
"The World Farmers' Organisation is at the heart of global discussions. Whether its COP or the UN Food Systems Summit, the WFO has a seat at the table. As a director, I can ensure Australian farmers are heard at the highest levels," Ms Simson said.
Ms Simson also paid tribute to Katie Milne, outgoing WFO vice president and Oceania board director.
"Katie Milne has been a phenomenal representative of farmers in Australia and New Zealand. I'm proud to be able to carry on Katie's work, ensuring that the voices of farmers in our region are heard everyday around the world," she said.
