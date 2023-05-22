The Land
Fiona Simson now a director of World Farmers' Organisation

May 23 2023 - 8:55am
National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson (right), with outgoing Oceania director Katie Milne, of New Zealand Federated Farmers. Photo: Supplied
The National Farmers' Federation president, Fiona Simson, has been elected overnight as a director of the World Farmers' Organisation (WFO).

