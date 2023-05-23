Elderly man dies after single-vehicle crash at Rainbow Reach

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Mid North Coast of NSW.
About 8.45am on Monday, May 22 emergency services were called to Plummers Lane, Rainbow Reach, about 25km north of Kempsey, following reports of a crash.
Police attended and found a Mazda sedan had left the roadway and crashed into a power pole before it caught fire.
The male driver - and sole occupant - a man believed to be aged in his 90s - remained trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
