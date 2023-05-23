Grazing country with major carbon project in place

AVONDALE is a large scale Western Division sheep and goat operation with a significant human induced regeneration carbon project in place.
To be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke, NSW, on July 20, the 35,540 hectare (87,821 acre) property is located 188km west of Bourke and 88km north west of Louth.
Avondale was originally part of the Dunlop aggregation and is being offered by the Ponder family after 21 years of ownership.
The property is described as a soft piece of breeding and grazing country that has mainly been used for sheep.
Avondale features numerous lakes including the Utah Lake systems and the Kerribree Creek system as well as flood out country interspersed with soft rolling red sandhills and flats.
The property grows a big body of native grasses, herbages and salines in season. Timbers include box, beefwood, mulga, whitewood, leopardwood, acacia with some areas of woody shrubs and bush.
The western portion of Avondale consists of areas of open mulga grassland and some areas of shrubs and bush.
The Local Land Services rated carrying capacity is 8775 dry sheep equivalents.
The country is also a natural haven for rangeland goats, which have been mustered in large numbers in past years.
Fencing consists of five plains wires and a barb as well as electric fencing. There are concrete posts in lake country.
The very well watered property has nine bores supplying tanks and troughs. A total of 14 of the 18 water enclosures are set up with 14 traps.
The six stand shearing shed was constructed in 2019 and has an undercover penning area and an enclosed wool room. The large sheep yards have a three way draft, jetting race and lamb marking area.
The 10 person shearers' quarters have a kitchen, dining room and amenities block.
There are also steel cattle yards with a draft and loading ramp that has been retrospectively fitted with mesh to handle small stock.
Avondale has a three bedroom, two bathroom homestead, a two bedroom worker's cottage with enclosed verandahs, and an 18x8m machinery shed.
Marketing agent Greg Seiler, Nutrien Harcourts, said Avondale was well suited to sheep or goat breeding and fattening as well as being able to run cattle.
"The offering of Avondale gives prospective purchasers the possibility a large scale breeding operation with the added benefit of a large cashflow income from the carbon project that is in place."
Avondale will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke on July 20.
Contact Greg Seiler, 0429 701 136, or James Grant, 0457 701 135, Nutrien Harcourts, Bourke.
