The Land
Home/Beef

Improved pasture through precision mapping has led Macka's Pastoral to carbon neutral status

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agronomist Hayden Hollis against a backdrop of improved pasture planted into kikuyu in early April, helping make Woko Station carbon neutral.
Agronomist Hayden Hollis against a backdrop of improved pasture planted into kikuyu in early April, helping make Woko Station carbon neutral.

A decision to become carbon neutral from paddock to the front gate is an investment in the future of farming at Woko Station via Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.