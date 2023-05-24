The Land
Genetic stabilisation at core of "carbon neutral" herd improvement

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:25am, first published 6:00am
James and Jack Mackenzie with the oldest Angus genetics owned by the family enterprise at Woko Station. Their aim is to lift from the tail end.
A move to carbon neutrality inside the farm gate has led Macka's Pastoral on a journey of discovery that now proves sustainable management delivers profit plus environmental sustainability.

