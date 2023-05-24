A move to carbon neutrality inside the farm gate has led Macka's Pastoral on a journey of discovery that now proves sustainable management delivers profit plus environmental sustainability.
At the heart of the program, starting with the soil, nutrition is optimised so that cows live a healthier life.
The process also sequesters carbon.
As a result improved pasture and rotational grazing has lifted 2023 weaner weights by 45kg a head compared to last year's turn-off from cows running on unimproved country.
Meanwhile, the health of the breeding herd has improved, leading to better conception rates.
At the core of the Mackenzie family enterprise are 3500 commercial Angus cows, producing young beef that is sold to a variety of end-users, from butcher's shops to aged care providers.
In choosing sires to put over a big wedge of cows the program looks for a balance of traits, between younger weight-for-age ability and feed efficiency.
Short-circuiting the supply chain from paddock to plate is a developing process, say brothers James and Jack Mackenzie who are the next generation to manage Macka's Pastoral.
"We're doing this for profit and are continuing to develop our land to have the ability to run more cattle," says Jack Mackenzie.
"The program is a no brainer."
Angus genetics at Woko Station are among the oldest and least improved of the lot, which are scattered across the Gloucester district.
To lift the tail-enders of the herd the program involves 200 seedstock breeders and best bulls, including the $225,000 Texas Iceman R725 purchased in 2021.
His embryo transfer calves from best cows are now on the ground, recording average weights at weaning of 395kg for their heifers and 444kg for bull calves.
This compares to the current 2023 average at weaning of 325kg for the heifers and 358kg for steers, which is a full 45kg heavier than last year when calves were turned off unimproved country.
"For us that is a more sustainable animal - to be able to turn off more kilos of beef in a shorter period," says Macka's livestock manager Corey Ireland.
Last year 1400 commercial cows were impregnated with Iceman straws, while in the stud recipient cows are holding the best of Macka's male and female genetics.
Mr Ireland says "lifting the herd from the bottom up" requires genetic stabilisation through the use of a limited number of full-embryo brothers across a large number of cows in order to gain genetic consistency.
"We want them to look and hang-up the same," he says.
