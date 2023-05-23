Springvale delivers sheep, cattle and goat harvesting

CONSERVATIVELY stocked 9423 hectare (23,283 acre) Walgett property Springvale has a proud history as a grazing operation, running shedding sheep and cattle as well as harvesting goats.
Located on Gingie Road 50km north west of Walgett, the mostly freehold property is being offered by owner Jon Pocknell through Ray White Rural for $5.8 million.
The asking price is equal to about $615.50/ha ($249/acre).
Springvale is described as being principally level, open plains country with vast, lightly timbered areas.
The plains country has heavy black self mulching type and grey loam soils.
This very productive country runs onto timbered red ridges with some stoney areas.
The property is divided in 14 main paddocks and nine holding paddocks.
There is a NSW Government property vegetation plan in place to 2028.
Springvale is watered by nine ground tanks. One equipped tank services two header tanks that supply 10 toughs and a further nine supply tanks.
A second ground tank can also be used to supply the system, if required.
There are also three unequipped registered bores, one with an 11 megalitre irrigation licence.
The working infrastructure is in good order and includes a four stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards, and a set of steel cattle yards with crush and loading facilities.
There are also two self-mustering yards with loading facilities for goat located on the property.
Springvale has good accommodation - a comfortable 1950s-built five bedroom, two bathroom homestead positioned in an established yard with a swimming pool.
The property also comes with a tourism licence and there is a 20ha saltbush plantation.
Contact Frank Power, 0427 454 392, or Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
