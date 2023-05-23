The Land
Almost 30,000 people attend Dubbo Show 2023 celebrating 150 years, dates set for 2024

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
May 24 2023 - 5:00am
Just shy of 30,000 people passed through the gates of the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show 2023 from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21, wrapping-up hundreds of hours of volunteer work and prizes well-won.

