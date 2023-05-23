After deciding to leave Sydney's Northern Beaches, Margaret and Gary Hart turned their lives upside down by moving to the small town of Rylstone on the western edge of the Blue Mountains.
Initially Mr Hart opened Hart Automotive and his wife worked at Rylstone's RSL before the pair took the plunge in 2018 and purchased the Rylstone Hotel.
Trading since 1857 as the Rylstone Tavern, and now as the Rylstone Hotel, the pub is located close to the Wollemi National Park and the Capertee Valley, 40 minutes from Mudgee and an hour from Bathurst.
According to Mrs Hart, since taking over the hotel the couple has faced bush fires, flooding and COVID, but also had plenty of good times along the way.
However the couple has now decided to retire to their nearby farm and listed their property for sale by auction through Southern Land Properties' David Lyons and Cabmon Property's Peter Seeto.
According to Mr Seeto the hotel is likely to sell at auction on June 8 for $1.8 million to $1.9 million, with stock to be sold separately at cost.
Mr Seete said the venue turns over about $20,000 per week.
The hotel, on the corner of Louee and Cudgegong streets, is known as The Top Pub by locals and has 14 air-conditioned pub-stay rooms, a large beer garden, the Lady Bushranger Bistro, a circular bar, an outdoor play area, parking and a detached manager's premises.
The premises also has wood-fire heating and air-conditioning.
Mrs Hart said Rylstone is a beautiful village, filled with good people and popular with holiday-makers seeking weekends away.
"We loved the work at the pub, the locals and the tourists have been wonderful, we have a small farm in the Capertee Valley so will be staying in the area," Mrs Hart said.
"It's been a great adventure, we have met hundreds of beautiful people and some real characters.
"Gary has really enjoyed swapping the spanners for tongs and knives but I am keen to have a little rest and let the body recover.
"It's hard work some days but we have really enjoyed it; our staff are amazing and we are keen to ensure they are looked after by a new purchaser."
According to Mr Seete the market for pubs is very strong at the moment and there was a lot of interest in the recent sale of Bathurst's 1880 Hotel.
"The amount of inquiries that we had on the 1880 was phenomenal, people are looking to get out of the big cities, " he said.
"It's a great opportunity for a couple to establish solid hospitality roots with a great country lifestyle."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.