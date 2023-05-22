The carbon farming market is on the verge of a tipping point, driven by several recent policy reforms that have provided the industry with long-term demand.
Carbon Market Institute chief executive John Connor said carbon farming was transitioning from an industry supported by governments and taxpayers to one driven by private-sector demand.
"It's been a really year of crossroads and still some very important 12 months ahead," Mr Connor said.
In an address to the CMI Carbon Farming Conference in Cairns, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen announced grants would soon open to a $20.3 million program to help landowners gain independent advice on carbon farming.
Mr Bowen said the new scheme was just one of the many policy levers the government had pulled to strengthen the carbon market, also pointing to the 2030 emissions reduction target and lowering the Safeguard Mechanism.
The changes to the Safeguard Mechanism means Australia's largest 219 polluters in the resource, manufacturing and transport sectors need to cut emissions by 4.9 per cent per year.
Companies that don't reach their target can purchase Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) produced by the nation's landholders.
"Australia's emissions reduction targets are now enshrined in law, giving industry and investors the certainty they need," Mr Bowen said.
The increase in ACCU demand has created a surge of interest within the agriculture industry and farmers have been urged to treat carbon like any other on-farm assets.
"Landholders can use these revenues to slingshot towards a more sustainable operation," Mr Connor said.
"There can be significant revenues, but they're also long-term obligations. [Carbon] is like other commodities; if you are careful and you do your due diligence, you'll get the benefits."
The federal government has now turned its attention to the integrity of the carbon market. It launched the Chubb review in response to concerns and criticisms about the legitimacy of some carbon credits.
The review did not find any cause for alarm, but made 16 recommendations to improve the system, which the government has begun to implement. Mr Bowen said public confidence in the integrity of ACCUs was "fundamental to the success" of the carbon market.
Mr Connor said dealing with issues around investors and community confidence was something every market had to go through at some point.
"It's a pivotal point as we see this industry move from infancy to maturity," Mr Connor said.
Megan Surawski, head of the team responsible for rolling out the government's ACCU policy, said ensuring the integrity of the carbon market was "a very important cog in the whole climate change machine".
"We are very serious about getting the integrity right, to make sure the market is something landholders want to participate in," Ms Surawski said.
"Secondly it's about the buyers. Safeguard Mechanism entities are going to need ACCUs and they're going to need to have confidence that the market is supplying what they're paying for."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
