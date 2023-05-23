Behind the Friendly Grocer on the main street of Werris Creek proudly stands a new contribution to the Liverpool Plain's artistic scene.
Local cartoonist Kate Rutter is donating a mural celebrating the town's involvement in filming the 2006 Superhero film Superman Returns and megastar Angelina Jolie's 2014 war drama Unbroken.
"Hopefully once it's done it'll encourage more people will stop by for a tea or a coffee instead of just driving through," Ms Rutter said.
After working on other local murals, Ms Rutter said she wanted to test her skills and do something to promote her hometown.
"Not many people know what's happened in the past around the township of Werris Creek," Ms Rutter said.
The mural depicts the most recognisable local landmarks featured in the two movies, plus Werris Creek's own movie star, Igor the goat.
Ms Rutter has been working on the project for the last three weeks, using paint given to her following a previous gig.
She says the mural will be ready within the next few days pending the arrival of the last bit of paint she ordered for the finishing touches.
Those wanting to feast their eyes on the mural in-person can follow the laneway between the grocer and Junction Park Takeaway, just off Single Street.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
