Prices above the historical average and better yields than expected have many northern cotton growers hopeful of a good return, while the 2022 flooding still hurts growers in the south.
Australian Food and Fibre grower services representative at Warren, Georgie Carrigan, said prices were around $640 a bale, much higher than the historical average of $500/bale, but high input costs meant growers' bottom lines were still being hit.
Ms Carrigan said 70 per cent of picking north of Warren was completed, while picking had begun to the south, and yields looked good so far.
"With growing costs so high, to break even growers need to pick around seven to eight bales per hectare," she said.
"Based on module counts, yield in the area is looking at around 14 bales per hectare which is an excellent result considering the late sowing and the conditions at the back end of last year. The drier weather has made the cotton easier to gin which produces better quality."
Ginning began at the AFF Warren gin this week after taking receivals since the second week of April and Ms Carrigan said they were expecting a busy year.
She said most growers in the area were also looking at increasing production significantly for next year.
Cotton Australia's regional manager for the Macquairie Valley, Craig Chandler, said the cotton pick was "forging ahead and going very well". He said last year's wet winter and spring had growers picking right up until December.
"But this year almost all of the early crop is now off," he said. "Planting was from September to late November, so there will be a bit of a tail with the harvest, but the weather has been good and it's going very well."
Mr Chandler said almost 26,000 hectares of irrigated cotton was grown in the Macquarie Valley, but the dryland crop was between 700ha and 800ha, impacted badly by a quick drying off period in early summer.
Due to the late finish in 2022, there were still about 800 modules of cotton from that pick at the Trangie and Warren gins, but he said that would be quickly processed once the gins got rolling.
"We have a lot of cotton from this season stacked up and ready to be processed," he said.
"The cotton is coming off nice and clean and it hasn't been affected by the weather.
"There's been a couple of light frosts, but there's been no discolouration of the fibre."
Cotton Australia's northern NSW manager, Alec Macintosh, said picking around Moree was well underway with 70pc to 80pc of the dryland picked and between 40pc and 50pc of the irrigated crop completed.
"Narrabri district is much the same, and around 60-70pc of the irrigated crop in the Wee Waa district is picked," he said. In the Gunnedah and Quirindi districts, picking is just beginning.
Southern Valleys Cotton Growers Association president Paul Cleton said the amount of cotton grown in the Lachlan, Murrumbidgee and Murray valleys was less than half of a normal season.
Many growers were unable to plant some or all of their usual crop due to heavy rain and flooding last year, particularly in the Lachlan.
"It has been a really cool, wet season - people couldn't plant and there was a bit of cotton loss," he said.
Mr Cleton said they had already missed part of the season from the wet and then temperatures had been cool right through until January and February.
On his farm at Hillston, Mr Cleton said he did not finish planting until the end of November, and now frosts were hitting the crop with defoliation still going.
"One advantage right now is that it's not raining so we can try and get this crop to ripen and harvest," he said.
Mr Cleton said given the season, he hoped he would pick an average of nine to 10 bales/ha, however, he had heard of another Hillston grower who had picked 11bales/ha.
"We've just got to get this crop off and forget about it," he said. "They're getting great yields in the north but unfortunately in the south we've had a tough season."
It is now drying off in the area and Mr Cleton said growers were looking to plant winter crops behind their cotton, while the next cotton season looked positive.
"It's looking pretty positive going forward into the next season. People have been able to get their ground prep done to stick in some fairly decent crops," he said.
For Matthew Toscan, Colleambally, picking of his 1250ha crop began about 10 days ago with yields looking like ranging anywhere from six bales/ha to 11 and quality yet to be classed.
Despite the wet, Mr Toscan said there wasn't much unable to be planted but the crop went in much later, with planting finishing in the second week of November.
"A month out of season, you've got to expect to be punished," he said. "It's pretty down on last year... we got close to 12 bales/ha and you like to average 11, but we were limited by temperature.
"You just end up pushing boundaries and getting punished. We needed warmer weeks around Easter that we didn't get."
Mr Toscan said next season he would be back up to planting around 1350ha to 1400ha.
