Lateral thinking by researchers from the University of Sydney has produced a non-toxic method to prevent mice from devouring wheat seed at sowing.
The technique could be a game-changer in the management of crop loss to mice plague. In 2021, NSW Farmers said said the mice plague at the time would cause $1 billion in damage to Australian crops.
The team estimates that mice successfully steal 63 percent fewer wheat seeds, compared to untreated controls, if a wheat field at planting is sprayed with diluted wheat germ oil during and after sowing.
The researchers found that if the wheat plot was also sprayed with the same solution before planting, then seed loss reduced by an even better 74 percent.
This, they say, is because the mice had learned to ignore unrewarding wheat odour by the time the crop is planted.
The camouflage appeared to last until after the seeds germinated, which is the period of vulnerability when wheat needs to be protected.- Prof. Peter Banks
"We found we could reduce mice damage even during plague conditions simply by making it hard for mice to find their food, by camouflaging the seed odour.
"Because they're hungry, they can't spend all their time searching for food that's hard to find," Professor Peter Banks said.
Scientists had originally been studying ways to foil feral predators from eating endangered species and in New Zealand were successful in putting stoats off the scent of their quarry by spreading the smell of a target nest across a wide area.
"We were actually in the South Australian Mallee studying how mice were put off finding peanuts buried in sand by spraying peanut oil. We are kicking ourselves that the solution to this problem was right there in front of us," Prof Banks said.
"When the smell of the seed is everywhere, they'll just go and look for something else instead of being encouraged to dig. That's because mice are precise foragers that can smell seeds in the ground and dig exactly where a seed is, but they can't do that in this situation because everything smells like the seeds.
"This misinformation tactic could work well in other crop systems, indeed any animal that finds food by smell is potentially vulnerable to us manipulating that smell and undermining their ability to search."
Phd student Finn Parker led the research and said the camouflage treatment could be an effective solution for wheat growers, given wheat's brief vulnerability.
"The camouflage appeared to last until after the seeds germinated, which is the period of vulnerability when wheat needs to be protected," he said.
"Most mouse damage occurs from when seeds are sown up to germination, just under two weeks later. Mice can't evolve resistance to the method either because it uses the same odour that mice rely on to find wheat seeds."
The research was conducted in May 2021 on the Rayner family farm near Pleasant Hills via Henty, where five treatments were tested across 60 plots.
Two of the treatments involved the wheat germ oil solution. The other three treatments were controls, with plots covered in canola oil, trampled or left untreated. All control treatments performed similarly, receiving significantly more damage than treated plots.
Wheat germ oil is a relatively inexpensive by-product of the milling process.
The authors said their solution, which contains only wheat germ oil diluted in water, offers a sustainable, non-lethal alternative to pesticides and baits. Further trials are needed to see if more diluted concentrations still do the job.
"If people want to control mice but can't get numbers down low enough, our technique can be a potent alternative to pesticides or add value to existing methods," said project co-author Dr Catherine Price.
