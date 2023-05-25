Murrumburrah High School (MHS) may be small but its passion for agriculture runs deep through an extra-curricular program teaching students from Years 7 to 12 how to manage, prepare and show livestock.
The program was established in 2000 by local stud breeders David Manwaring and Harvey Jones. Of the 125 students enrolled at MHS, 35 are dedicated members of Farm Club.
Each year MHS attends more than 10 shows where students compete at both local and state levels.
Farm Club head teacher, Jan Young, has run the club since 2001 and said a majority of the students involved were not from a farming background.
"Farm Club has introduced the possibilities of agriculture to many students," she said.
"I have a massive list of graduates who are now involved in the industry with some having started their own stud.
"It is special to watch students grow and embrace their total love of animals."
Senior student Bonnie Abnett signed up for Farm Club four years ago.
"I joined in Year 7 because I love animals," she said.
"Farm Club has become a way for me to express myself and spend time with friends.
"After school I would like to work in the agricultural industry...maybe as a vet nurse or on a station."
READ MORE:
Volunteer Marg Taylor, Woongarra, near Harden, put her hand up to support the club 15 years ago.
Ms Taylor said the program taught students how to wash, brush, parade and judge cattle, and also how to appraise different animals.
She said Farm Club encouraged students of all abilities to have a go.
"Jan has never stopped a child from joining Farm Club," she said.
"One of our students who has severe autism did not look you in the eye when they first started...now they can parade a cow around the ring.
"Watching students who have learning disabilities grow and build their confidence has been special to me."
Ms Young said special needs children had a great affinity with animals.
"Animals don't judge students for their disability, rather they judge them on their kindness and ability in the yards," she said.
"Outside of the ring, it has also improved the social skills, learning responsibility, and respect of students."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.