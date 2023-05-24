'You can sleep at night': graziers electrify dog fight

It has taken the Costello family years of work and kilometres of wire and posts to defeat wild dogs, but the family is quietly confident of a victory.
Since settling in the Traprock country at Thane in the early 1880s, the producers had been baiting, trapping and shooting the pests with mixed success.
Now, after investing in exclusion and electric fencing, fourth generation Andrew and Kim and fifth generation Alastair are feeling confident about the future and the welfare of their flock.
"In the 80s it probably started to ramp up a bit, and since then, off and on, there's been lots of dog trouble," Andrew said.
Alastair said they'd get "a couple every week".
"There was a time when someone would trap a dog or shoot a dog and it would be massive news in the district, but now it's just a regular occurrence," Alastair said.
In 2020, they ramped up their efforts, installing 6.5km of exclusion fencing at one end of their 2500ha property Gradenfloe to complement existing boundary fencing.
It was helped by council and federal funding at $5000 per kilometre.
But just recently, they self-funded the installation of 20km of electric fencing to protect their self replacing Merino flock of 1500.
Using a large-capacity 100 joule energiser and high-density polyethylene fence droppers, Andrew and Alastair constructed about 200m per day.
"It seems daunting at the start, but once you start, get your strains in and then we sort of do it a section at a time. So get a couple of strains in, put the netting up, tie it off, go again," Alastair said.
So far, it has shown to be a deterrent.
"You might get a breach, but touch wood we haven't yet," Andrew said.
"Our own dogs have touched it and they don't talk to you for a week after. They absolutely hate it.
"You'd think a wild dog would hit it and go off in the other direction."
Mr Costello said the increase in wild dog numbers might be attributed to the changing landscape, which is becoming less pastoral.
"We've always had a wild dog problem here but it seems to have got worse, mainly because - to use a war analogy - there's less soldiers in the field. Less people doing anything about it," he said.
"As people go out of sheep, lifestyle blocks around [the area] don't worry about wild dogs."
Southern Downs Regional Council manages two wild dog spur fences totalling approximately 100km in length, one at Killarney and the other south-west of Stanthorpe.
However, a council spokesperson said there were no new cluster fence projects or grants planned by council due to "the concept of individual verse community benefit and time and resources needed to administer these projects within existing staff resources".
Council also has a targeted program to combat wild dog impacts which includes bounties and 1080 baiting.
It offers bounties of $100 for each wild dog scalp, one of the highest in Queensland, and about $30,000 has been paid to date this financial year.
Annual aerial baiting is conducted across 400km of bait lines on private and state lands in remote and inaccessible areas across the region.
Fourteen ground baiting stations are conducted for three days each several times a year, as well as adhoc baiting on request at local pounds.
Andrew and Kim Costello still vividly remember one Mothers Day more than two decades ago when they discovered countless dead sheep on their property.
"We went out and discovered what was referred to as the 'Mother's Day massacre'," Mrs Costello said.
"We were going to go to Toowoomba for lunch and then that happened. It was a bit depressing to see all your nice sheep all bitten and killed.
"The emotional side of it has been tough."
Since then, their concerted effort to beat wild dogs has made a world of difference to peace of mind.
"Mental health has improved a lot since we put the fences up. Even though it's very costly and time consuming, you can sleep at night," she said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
