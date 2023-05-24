While he may have started at long odds of $31 when winning the recent $250,000 Gosford Gold Cup-LR, the Hungarian-bred Esti Feny has a fan club that spans two hemispheres.
A large group of owners, including his Warwick Farm trainer Matt Smith were trackside to witness Esti Feny's first Australian win, the eight-year-old gelding giving connections an important win.
In Europe, his breeders - Babolna Nemzeti Menesbirtok and connections of Diospuszta - the Hungarian located breeding property (which was founded in 1912), were also cheering on the other side of the world in Hungary. Esti Feny is a home-bred for the Thoroughbred enthusiasts and is also home to Pigeon Catcher, sire of the talented middle-distance galloper.
Irish-bred Pigeon Catcher won two races in France as a three-year-old. He is a flashy chestnut son (with three white stockings) by GB-bred Dutch Art, who stands alongside his sire Medicean (by Mr Prospector son Machiavellian) at the famed Cheveley Park at Newmarket in England.
A dual group one winner, Dutch Art is the sire of 40 stakes winners - importantly, specialist sprinter Slade Power won 10 races, including the well-known Diamond Jubilee Stakes-G1 at Royal Ascot, and July Cup-G1 at Newmarket, England.
A winner of seven races (as well as a group three placing at the Brisbane Racing Carnival last year), Esti Feny was the toast of Hungary racing in 2018 when winning the Hungarian Derby and St Leger in Budapest and became its Horse Of The Year.
A scratching from a city start last Saturday, watch for Esti Feny for another middle-distance bold showing shortly.
Country and provincial trainers have the chance to race for more prizemoney next season, with Racing NSW announcing prizemoney increases to the Country Championship and Provincial-Midway Championship finals, as well as its more recent feature, The Big Dance. The Country Championships and Provincial-Midway Championships will be conducted for the 10th time next year, with its prizemoney increasing by $500,000 to a total of $1 million for each final in April.
The Big Dance, scheduled for Melbourne Cup day at Randwick on November 7, has had its prizemoney increased by $1 million and is now worth $3 million. To qualify, trainers need to win a regional country cup or a last attempt wild card race at Randwick in October for inclusion into The Big Dance field.
The Brett Robb, Dubbo, trained Sizzle Minizzle, won this year's Newhaven Park Country Championships Final, while Spangler, trained at Newcastle by Kris Lees, took the Provincial-Midway Championship Final.
While Europe's celebrated sire Frankel added another group one winner to his ever-growing stallion record when Chaldean recently won England's 2000 Guineas, his far-reaching influence was also significant on the Gold Coast when he had two lots sell for its top and second-top at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale last week.
Bred to southern hemisphere time, both high-priced Frankel colts sold to representative Sam Fairgray of the big-spending Yulong Investments at $925,000 and $725,000.
The top was for the first foal of unraced Irish-bred Muhaarar mare Upside, while the next best was from Zoffany mare Walk This Way, the latter being among the supplementary section.
Over the two-day auction, buyers spent $22.1 million for the 267 lots sold (from 373 offered), for an average of $83,000 and a clearance of 72 per cent.
John Muir's Southern Highlands breeding property Milburn Creek had a good sale being second leading and third leading vendor - ranked by gross sales and by average, respectively. Selling 14 weanlings, connections also topped the first day at $550,000 for a colt by Widden Stud's star stallion Zoustar.
While her breeder, Edinburgh Park, Wingham, is dispersing its bloodstock at the National Sale, its legacy continues with home-bred Royal Merchant winning the SAJC Goodwood Handicap-G1 at Morphettville last Saturday.
It was good news also for Kooringal Stud as the three-year-old filly's sire, Merchant Navy, will stand at the Wagga Wagga district property from this season.
The national sale continues this week.
