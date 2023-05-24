The Land
Star stallion Frankel makes his mark around the globe

By Virginia Harvey
May 24 2023 - 1:00pm
While he may have started at long odds of $31 when winning the recent $250,000 Gosford Gold Cup-LR, the Hungarian-bred Esti Feny has a fan club that spans two hemispheres.

