Last week's positive news of a breakthrough in the United States debt ceiling negotiations lasted all but 24 hours as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy apparently walked out of discussions on Friday.
The unexpected halt in negotiations came as Republicans expressed frustration at the lack of progress on spending caps.
While Republicans have since re-engaged in negotiations, GOP leaders have expressed disapproval of any bill that funds the government at a higher-level next year than this year.
To add further distress to the market, Goldman Sachs analysis projected the true crunch time for the debt ceiling will likely be around June 8-9 when cash balances will fall below minimums.
It will then be a close call as to whether spending can be maintained until mid-June when tax receipts should buy the government some time.
Following a week of US Fed speakers voicing support for further rate hikes, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed a bias towards pausing the tightening cycle in the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting in June.
At a conference in Washington, he noted, "We've come a long way in policy tightening, and the stance of policy is restrictive, and we face uncertainty about the lagged effects of our tightening so far and about the extent of credit tightening from recent banking stresses".
Within the US regional banking crisis, US Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen warned that more bank mergers will likely occur.
The news came as Fed data revealed deposits in commercial banks decreased by $26.4 billion, which was the third weekly decline in a row, with customers seeking higher returns in money market funds.
The tone was generally positive across equity markets last week, with Japan's NIKKEI outperforming all major indices finishing on Friday up 4.83 per cent.
The NASDAQ also rallied by 3.05pc, even after a sharp 0.8pc drop on Friday following announcements of a breakdown in debt ceiling negotiations.
Australian markets were less impressive, with the ASX200 finishing 0.32pc higher.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was the only major indices to see negative returns and fell by 0.90pc last week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.