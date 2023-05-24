Police are searching for a horse reported missing from a Riverina property in May.
Barney is an 11-year-old, 15.2 hand, stock horse gelding and was last seen by his owner on May 16 and was first noticed missing three days later.
Throughout that time Barney shared a paddock with other horses near Adjungbilly.
After making inquiries about Barney, who is chestnut in colour and has a white star on his forehead, rural crime investigators said in a statement that it was looking more likely the horse was stolen.
Police said the owner of the horse was distressed by the disappearance of Barney and was calling on anyone with information on the horse's current whereabouts and/or circumstances of his disappearance to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact detective senior constable Paul Clancy on 02 69420005 or visit the Cootamundra Police Station. Or, people who would like to report information about this, or any other rural crime, anonymously can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
