The Land
Stock horse missing from property near Adjungbilly, police commence inquiries

Updated May 24 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
Barney is an 11-year-old, 15.2 hand, stock horse gelding and was last seen by his owner on May 16. Picture supplied
Police are searching for a horse reported missing from a Riverina property in May.

