The Land
Tattykeel Poll Dorsets was again crowned supreme sheep exhibit at the State Sheep Show at Dubbo

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
May 25 2023 - 7:00am
Tattykeel's James, Melinda and Ross Gilmore with Hudson, 7, and Wesley, 5, accept the supreme exhibit award from chief sheep steward Steve Cresswell.
Tattykeel has been crowned the supreme sheep exhibit for the 10th consecutive year at the NSW State Sheep Show at Dubbo.

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

