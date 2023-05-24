Tattykeel has been crowned the supreme sheep exhibit for the 10th consecutive year at the NSW State Sheep Show at Dubbo.
The Black Springs stud took out a string of broad ribbons in the Poll Dorset breed classes before also winning the overall group, ram and ewe classes.
Tattykeel's Australian Whites exhibits also made the interbreed finals, as did Border Leicesters from Wattle Farm, Temora, and Talbragar, Dunedoo.
But it was the stud's Poll Dorset ewe, Tattykeel 220064, that was recognised with the top honour, with the judges from all the breed classes inspecting the exhibits.
Tattykeel stud principal James Gilmore said the champion had won the woolly ewe class at the Sydney Royal Show and was an embryo transfer lamb by the stud's renowned Tattykeel Masterclass 200060.
Masterclass won supreme exhibit at both Sydney Royal and the State Sheep Show at Dubbo in 2021.
Masterclass's uncle, Tattykeel Masterstroke, was the supreme exhibit in Dubbo in 2018.
"In the winning group she had two full ET sisters - our pair of ewes were full ET sisters and full ET sisters to the supreme ewe," Mr Gilmore said.
"It's not very often you'll get three sheep in the interbreed that's all the same breeding."
He said the stud was extremely proud to have won the competition for the 10th year.
Mr Gilmore said more than 600 head were entered in the event, making it the biggest sheep show in the state and therefore a prestigious title to win.
"It might not have all your Dorset exhibitors but the interbreed part, you're still taking on 600 head of sheep," he said.
"We do hold Dubbo in high esteem - it isn't easy to continually win there.
"I get it a bit too, 10 years straight with something gets a bit boring.
"Because we've won it so often I think people are sort of sick of seeing that happen, but when you're the one actually doing it, it isn't just happening. It's hard work and dedication and it doesn't happen easily."
He said the stud's success was a real family and team achievement.
"At the start of that winning streak I wasn't even married - now I've got kids in the photo as well. It's been quite a journey," he said.
The stud's ram, Tattykeel 220018, won the supreme exhibit in the Poll Dorset breed section.
Mr Gilmore said they were not surprised to see the ewe surpass the ram in the interbreed final.
"It's pretty hard to find anything wrong with the ewe - she's almost faultless in most areas," he said.
"We had an inkling that when it went to a big panel of judges you would get a more even outcome."
Tattykeel 220018 had won in the pairs section at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, he said.
He was sired by Tattykeel 200034, which was crowned grand champion Poll Dorset ram at the Cowra Dorset Fair in 2021.
The ram weighed about 145kg with his lamb's teeth, Mr Gilmore said.
He favoured its depth of body, carcase weight and depth of loin.
"That's really important in a terminal breed for us selling into the market," he said.
"They're the things we need to have to produce fat lambs."
Tattykeel run about 1000 stud ewes. Mr Gilmore said the ram's great grand sire was Tattykeel 8097, which the stud reintroduced about three years ago for some older genetics.
"He was an incredibly well-bred ram and 20-30 years ago was the backbone of all our females on our female lines so we decided to throw him back into the mix and see what he could do," he said.
Mr Gilmore said the stud was a closed flock and relied on its own genetics, making the win all the more special.
"While we've been on a 10 year journey doing really well in interbreeds, what's been the biggest indicator to us that what we're doing is working is we're a closed flock," he said.
"We're not reliant on anyone's genetics but our own. If that wasn't working, you wouldn't be able to do what we're doing."
"Whether it be growth, loin, breed type, or structure, they're things we're looking to make homozygous and looking to make heritable to condense family lines with positive traits."
Judge Floyd Legge, Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets, Cudal, said there was good quality presented in the breed class across the exhibits from Tattykeel, Cranbrook Poll Dorset stud, Canowindra, and Kraywood, Cudal.
He described the supreme Poll Dorset exhibit as a "complete ram."
"The ram was smooth through the head, shoulders, and he had a very good shoulder shape," he said.
"He had good body structure, huge loin, very well rounded hindquarter and structurally correct standing up."
Mr Legge said the ewe was also a very good representation of the breed with good wool quality.
"She was quite feminine, still smooth through the shoulders, and full of meat," he said.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
