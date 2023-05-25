The Land
Home/News

Project to grow long-term prosperity of Australia's chicken meat industry

May 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World-first chicken meat consortium will investigate producers can use nutrition to optimise gut health, animal welfare, and sustainability outcomes. Photo: File
World-first chicken meat consortium will investigate producers can use nutrition to optimise gut health, animal welfare, and sustainability outcomes. Photo: File

Chicken is already Australia's most popular animal protein. But now, a world-first research project is set to give consumers even more reasons to love chicken meat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.