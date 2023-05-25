Significant north west NSW properties sold prior to auction

TWO significant properties in north west NSW have sold prior to auction.
Offered by Garth and Mary-Lou Davis, the adjoining Bourke district properties were Delta 20,406 hectares (50,425 acres) and Yandaroo 9230ha (22,808 acres), which were scheduled to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on Thursday.
Both the sale price and buyers' names have not been disclosed. However, it is understood to be a family farming operation with strong connections to Bourke.
Located 80km west of Bourke, Delta is a western lands lease with a good mix of grey floodplain soils running into red soils growing a good mix of native grasses, herbages and salines.
Delta is divided into six paddocks, the slightly undulating topography has ironstone ridges running throughout the property, which act as a watershed for the lakes, dams and watercourses.
Timbers comprise of bloodwood, beefwood, wattlebox, supple jack, mulga, gidyea, rosewood and brigalow.
Water is sourced from Willaroo and Yandaroo lakes, the Warrego River, watercourses, dams, bores and tanks interspersed throughout.
Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, sheds, workshop, cattle yards and sheep yards.
Delta has run an average 4000 Merino ewes and 100 cows in addition to goats. There is also a large, non-contracted carbon project that is set to produce significant carbon credits.
Yandaroo is situated 70km west of Bourke and has productive grey soils along the Warrego and Poison Point Plain floodout country running back into red country.
There are three main paddocks, holding paddocks and a number of mustering enclosures.
The five stand shearing shed has an undercover area for 500 sheep and steel sheep yards with an undercover working area. Other improvements include a homestead, sheds, cattle yards and paddock sheep yards
Yandaroo has run some 2000 ewes and 55 cows, in addition to goats.
Both properties have frontages to the Warrego River.
Greg Seiler and James Grant, Nutrien Harcourts, Bourke, conducted the marketing campaign.
