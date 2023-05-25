The Land
Home/News

Significant north west NSW properties sold prior to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Two significant properties in north west NSW are on the market, to be auctioned separately by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke on May 25. Picture - supplied
Two significant properties in north west NSW are on the market, to be auctioned separately by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke on May 25. Picture - supplied

TWO significant properties in north west NSW have sold prior to auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.