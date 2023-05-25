The Land
Nutbush dance world record attempt in memory of Tina Turner

May 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Dancers taking part in the 2022 Nutbush world record attempt. Photo:Supplied
With the passing of legendary performer Tina Turner, Birdsville "Big Red Bash" attendees and organisers are rallying to ensure a new world record is set to one of her biggest hits - Nutbush City Limits on Thursday July 6.

