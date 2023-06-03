As Australia's organic operators welcome support from the federal government with a "friendship group" for organics, industry heads have renewed calls for a national standard.
The Parliamentary Friends of Australia's Organic Industry will provide a forum for members of the industry to meet with MPs and senators to display their produce and discuss key opportunities and challenges they face.
The group has been established in the wake of a shock decision by Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt to abandon plans to introduce domestic regulation.
Mr Watt's decision in March was on the same day New Zealand's parliament formally passed a bill to create an organic standard. Now Australia is the only developed country in the world without organic regulation.
According to Niki Ford, Australian Organic chief executive officer, Mr Watt ignored his own panel of industry experts and thousands of producers.
"Without a federally mandated standard, some countries do not recognise the organic credentials of our producers even if they have certification from trusted and independent bodies in Australia," Ms Ford said.
"So, producers then have to pay for access and the costs can add up or discourage businesses from even trying."
"With barely a sideways glance at our hardworking producers, the Minister jettisoned years of careful and considered work on domestic regulation and left us with nothing."
PureHarvest business manager Pasquale Lazzaro said leaving out exports is like leaving out half of an equation.
"The irony is what's happening in New Zealand. They're making the decision explicitly valuing the export potential and that organic regulation is required to help the industry grow. There is more than enough evidence over there, but here the Minister is shutting the door." Mr Lazzaro said.
The new group - created by Aaron Violi, Liberal Party Member for Casey, and Dan Repacholi, Labor Member for Hunter - will help to connect producers and decision makers. A major issue on the agenda is the need for a national standard.
Mr Violi has worked in the organic industry prior to entering politics, and he's seen the challenges firsthand.
"The producers are facing uncertainty with a lack of a National Organic Standard in Australia, which impacts consumer confidence. If we are to continue current industry success, consumers need to have confidence that when they buy organic, they get organic," Mr Violi said.
"This group will give Australian producers a platform to voice concerns to both sides of parliament and set the groundwork as we work towards strengthening this vital industry."
Now it's hoped the Parliamentary Friends of Australia's Organic Industry will help increase understanding of the industry.
Australian Organic chairman Mike Brown said the group is a significant step forward.
"It's a great chance for the hard-working farmers and processors to showcase our fantastic industry and raise concerns in a constructive way," Mr Brown said.
"We represent a broad spectrum of the Australian agricultural sector, which is vital in feeding the nation and helping protect our environment."
"I met with Mr Violi and Mr Repacholi about increasing channels of communication to parliament, so it's great to see that come to fruition"
Victoria Angove, director of Angove Family Winemakers, said the industry had not given up.
"We know that domestic regulation is the best pathway forward for everyone," Ms Angove said.
"It will help remove trade barriers to open up new markets, it will give our domestic consumers more confidence and it will unshackle an industry that is an important part of our economy."
