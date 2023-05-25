The Land
MEQ Probe launches new camera tech

May 26 2023 - 6:30am
MEQ Probe has launched its new eating quality grading camera technology.
Australian agtech startup, MEQ Probe has announced the official launch of the MEQ camera technology following its accreditation by industry peak body, AusMeat, for its accurate measurement of the full marbling (0-6 and 7-9) and fat colour (0-8) ranges in beef.

