MEQ Probe launches new camera tech

Australian agtech startup, MEQ Probe has announced the official launch of the MEQ camera technology following its accreditation by industry peak body, AusMeat, for its accurate measurement of the full marbling (0-6 and 7-9) and fat colour (0-8) ranges in beef.
The Australian-built, artificial intelligence-enabled technology is the first to use video to grade the quality of meat, the company said in a statement.
It consists of a smartphone application that uses a phone's own camera to segment muscle on a cut of meat in real time and is the first solution on the market to use video instead of a still image to make these determinations, the statement said.
"It utilises AI to give the solution stronger integrity as it grades from data rich video, instead of just from still images, as is the case with other solutions on the market," the statement said.
The MEQ camera also received conditional accreditation from AusMeat for the meat colour (1C-7) and eye muscle area traits.
While the company's fully accredited MEQ Probes for lamb and beef provide hot carcase measurements (meaning no chilling of meat is needed), the camera provides cold carcase yield and eating quality measurements.
"Little specialist training is needed to operate the technology and the immediacy of the results means that processors can share insights quickly through the supply chain," the statement said.
"It also allows for far greater consistency which ensures the industry can deliver on its brand promises with confidence."
Also read:
Leading beef processors have already been trialing the technology at their processing plants, with Greenhams using the camera for several months, and MEQ's development partner, Australian Country Choice, testing it for more than a year.
"We are thrilled to hear that our cutting-edge solutions continue to be recognised by AUS-MEAT for their accuracy and objectivity. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning has always been a priority of us when building our technology and the MEQ Camera is another great example of how this can be brought to life," said MEQ Probe CEO, Remo Carbone.
"While development of the camera began less than two years ago, the addition of it to our suite of advanced grading tools really puts us a cut above the rest. Coupled with our probes, and MEQ Live, our technology provides the entire red meat supply chain with unparalleled insights into eating quality, down to the level of individual animal."
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.