BROADCASTING her love life on prime-time television and competing against four other girls for one farmer's heart is something Clare Hockings hopes she only has to do once.
"Hopefully I don't have to do that again," she said.
The Tamworth pre-school teacher was the last lady standing in the search for love on this year's season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
The 27-year-old said it was a "surreal" experience when Brad, a crop and cattle farmer from Cootamundra, told her she was the girl who had captured his heart.
"It was a very, very strange feeling, but I was relieved as soon as it was done, and obviously I was very excited," she said.
Before Ms Hockings found out her fate, she introduced Brad to her nearest and dearest at the family property on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The episode revealed her mum was worried about her moving hours away from Tamworth, while her brother Michael gave Brad a grilling.
Ms Hockings said everything had been smoothed over and her family was "very supportive".
"She [my mum] moved away when she was young for my dad and they're still together," Ms Hockings said.
"She said you just have to do what you have to do."
Despite settling into two new jobs in Cootamundra, and immersing herself in the community, Ms Hockings said she was happy to see the show wrap up.
"I think it was pretty evident on the show that I really struggled with it," she said.
"It was just very out of my comfort zone.
"But we've had a great outcome."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
