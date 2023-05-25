The Land
Home/News

NSW Rural Crime Prevention team speak at CWA State Conference in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective chief inspector Cameron Whiteside along with Rural Crime Prevention policy and project officer Ann Brennan. Picture by Amy Rees
Detective chief inspector Cameron Whiteside along with Rural Crime Prevention policy and project officer Ann Brennan. Picture by Amy Rees

REPORT, report, report. That was the message from the Rural Crime Prevention representatives who attended a recent conference in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.