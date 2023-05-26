A Landcare conference being held in Tamworth over two days is putting an emphasis on the importance of sustainability.
"The conference is all about engaging all people from different walks of life, with the different facets of land care," Tamworth Regional Landcare Association President Wayne Chaffey said.
"We've got four different streams where we're trying to involve people from different backgrounds, including rural, urban, peri-urban and indigenous."
Mr Chaffey said after 11 years of the event travelling around the Northern Tablelands it's great to have the conference back in Tamworth.
"We have an amazing range of speakers," he said.
"Landcare is a group of like-minded people, who care about the environment and want to create a better place for the future generations."
"Everyone can learn something about doing just these sort of things. If they live in an apartment in a city, on a farm, or on a grazing area."
Also read:MEQ Probe launches new camera tech
"It's about learning about how we can all make a difference and then putting these things into practice."
The event kicked off on Thursday night, May 25, with a special viewing of the new feature film Down the Carrot Hole and his Weedy Garden, by Tamworth-born, award winning photographer David Troop.
One of the highlights of this year's conference is a workshop by University of New England (UNE) professor, Martin Thoms.
Rehydrating your Farm will dive into the on-going management of the New England's river systems with particular focus on the Namoi river.
"[That talk] is more about a change in philosophy for how we manage water," Mr Chaffey said.
"So about 90 per cent of the water from the Namoi River comes from 15 per cent of the upper catchments ... it's about let's catch it, keep it, and let it trickle out more slowly," he said.
The Tamworth Indigenous Rangers will also run a field trip to Tamworth Botanical Garden and Boundary Rock on Saturday, May 27, where they will talk to people about the different sacred sites within the area.
"Trying to boost people's knowledge about the importance of these sites within our area," Mr Chaffey said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.