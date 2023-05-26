The Land
New CEO for Cotton Seed Distributors

By Newsroom
Updated May 26 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
Cotton Seed Distributors' new chief executive officer is Dr Ian Taylor, pictured with retiring CEO Peter Graham. Picture supplied by CSD
Cotton Seed Distributors (CSD) has announced Dr Ian Taylor as its new chief executive officer to begin his role in September.

