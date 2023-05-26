Cotton Seed Distributors (CSD) has announced Dr Ian Taylor as its new chief executive officer to begin his role in September.
Since the announcement of the current CSD managing director, Peter Graham's retirement last December, the CSD Board has been actively recruiting for a new CEO.
The CSD CEO position created significant interest, with a mix of external, internal, and international candidates.
After a rigorous interview, the CSD Board unanimously resolved to offer the position to Dr Ian Taylor, who has accepted.
Mr Taylor is the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) executive director based in Narrabri. During his 11 years at CRDC, he was a key player in forming the original CottonInfo team. He became the general manager - Research and Development before being promoted to Executive Director in 2019.
Before joining the CRDC, Mr Taylor was the Technology Development Lead for Monsanto in Australia. He was later promoted within Monsanto to the Technical Development and Stewardship Lead for the Asia Pacific area based in Singapore, where he managed a team working across many different cultures and countries.
Mr Taylor will begin in the position in early September 2023 to allow a transition period before Mr Graham's retirement at the end of 2023. The CSD and CRDC Boards will work closely together during this period of change to ensure a smooth transition.
