In the flood of agricultural company news last week, amid increasing forecasts of a return to hot dry weather next summer, the Punter has been filtering through water companies.
Duxton Water (ASX code D2O), the South Australian water trader, has been a pretty consistent performer, to the point where it was recently added to the All Ordinaries Index.
The fund holds almost 84 gigalitres of permanent water entitlements and last month confirmed an interim dividend of 3.7 cents, the 12th time in a row that it has increased its payout to investors.
In the financial year ended in December, earnings per share were up 18 per cent, even in an extremely wet year.
READ MORE: GrainCorp shares jump 18 per cent in a week
Although there has been the usual seasonal decline in water prices, Duxton is happy that forecast opening allocations for the year beginning in July remain strong.
It looks like a pretty safe investment, particularly with the US Climate Prediction Centre putting the chances of a strong El Nino event by the end of the year at around 90pc.
However, the shares sell for more than 20 times forecast earnings, which is perhaps a tad pricey in the current stock market. D2O goes on his watchlist, for now.
Meanwhile, the Punter has pulled the plug on his stake in Rubicon Water (RWL), which has had to accept that a number of major contracts will not now be paid up before the end of June. It does, however, remain confident of getting the cash in the next financial year.
The share price sank on the news. The market in the shares is very thin, so the Punter took the chance to sell while he could, albeit at a small loss.
Nufarm shares soared on the news of higher profits and a dividend increase. The Punter was quick to sell. He will still receive the 5c interim dividend, payable on June 9, to add to his 31pc profit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.