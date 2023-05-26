The Land
Nufarm shares soar on the news of higher profits and a dividend increase

May 26 2023 - 3:00pm
The Punter has kept an eye on Duxton Water, which he says has been a consistent performer, to the point where it was recently added to the All Ordinaries Index.
In the flood of agricultural company news last week, amid increasing forecasts of a return to hot dry weather next summer, the Punter has been filtering through water companies.

