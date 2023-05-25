Productive Amaroo sold soon after auction

AMAROO, a 749 hectare (1841 acre) property with an estimated carrying capacity of 7000 dry sheep equivalents, has sold soon after its auction on Thursday.
Initially passed in on a vendor bid of $8.6 million, the property sold post-auction to a local landholder.
The actual sale price remains undisclosed. However, pre-auction expections had Amaroo in the $8-$10m range, with bidding expected to start at about $1200/DSE.
Held by the Sinclair family since the 1960s, Amaroo is located about 5km from the village of Newbridge and 20km from the major service centre Bathurst.
The property is set up for cell grazing and has predominantly open rolling hills with creek flats, pockets of timber and majestic avenues of pines.
Amaroo has mainly yellow pod soils with heavier black clays along the creek flats. Lime and gypsum have been applied over the years.
The majority of the property is arable and has improved pastures including phalaris, cocksfoot and clovers sub clovers. About 80ha has typically been planted with oats and other forage crops.
The property has run up to 4000 Merino ewes or 2000-3000 crossbred ewes plus their progeny.
A bore services several tanks that supply 13 troughs through a reticulated system. There are also 50 strategically placed dams and a creek in the southern portion of the property.
Improvements include two, two stand shearing sheds, two sets of sheep yards, two sets of cattle yards, two machinery sheds, two hay sheds and five silos with about 240 tonnes of total storage.
The main four bedroom brick homestead features a north facing sunroom and is set in a large garden with majestic pine trees.
There is also a three bedroom cottage set up for short stay farmstay accommodation.
The marketing of Amaroo was handled by Marcus Schembri and Ainslie Toole, Nutrien Harcourts.
